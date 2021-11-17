ROCK FALLS, IL — Buford R. Linn, 85 passed away peacefully Friday November 12, 2021 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
He was born on June 7, 1936 in Morganton, Arkansas the son of James Richard and Vesti (Harmon) Linn. He married the former Marlene Gunn on August 28, 1970 in Rock Falls. She died July 15, 2016. Buford was employed at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co for 37 years retiring as a Forman. He was also the owner of Linn Construction Company in which he helped to construct the Imagination Station at Kilgour Park, the ice rink and other local area projects. Buford loved working with his hands, from wood working projects to being a mechanic on stock cars. He was a 50 year member of the Rock Falls Masonic Lodge; a member of the Shriner’s and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. But above all he was a loving and dedicated husband and father.
Survivors include his daughters: Karen Rae Linn (Pam Richardson) of Winona, MN, Michelle Ann Linn (Jim Zandonai) and Lori Mae Linn both of Rockford; one brother Jodie (Sue) H. Linn of Bee Branch, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marlene; his infant son Michael Joseph and his infant daughter Robin Elizabeth.
Visitation will be held on Thursday November 18, 2021 from 9:30-11:00 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, IL with the funeral following at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Michael Leitz officiating. Burial will conclude at 2:30 PM at Greenview Cemetery in Esmond.
Memorials may be made in his memory to Happy Tails Shelter.
MASKS must be worn to attend this visitation and funeral services.
