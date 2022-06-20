Academy Mortgage is your location for all of your home mortgage needs. With over 30 years in business, Academy has the experience and knowledge to help their customers find the right product for their needs.
Academy Mortgage was founded in 1988, and they have successfully navigated through all the market swings over the last 30 years. Founder Duane Shaw established a strong foundation based on values, relationships, and service. Academy began as a family-owned company, and we remain a family-owned company. As such, there is a family culture at Academy that is hard to find with other mortgage lenders.
Academy prides itself on listening to their clients’ needs and ideas to anticipate their home financing goals and dreams. They are mortgage educators, providing detailed information and sound advice on mortgage options and industry trends in addition to home financing strategists. Academy applies years of experience and diversity of loan products to present solid solutions that help clients reach their goals. They focus their energies on a transparent and open communication loan process to close loans quickly.
While researching Academy Mortgage it is easy to see why they chose Carrie Renfrow to head up their operation in Clinton. Carrie originally from the Batesville area has lived in Van Buren County for the past 26 years. Over the years as a member of our community she has given countless hours to volunteer efforts including heading the Angel Tree Program since 2009 and sitting on the Clinton Chamber of Commerce board for the past 15 years. While these two examples are the official positions she holds she has given her time and support to an abundance of other events and worthy causes. These accomplishments helps describe her character and lets one see that her customer service is truly because she cares. This coupled with her years in the financial industry and a degree in accounting made her the right choice to be your local mortgage loan originator.
Academy Mortgage is your solution to your mortgage needs. They offer a wide range of products in conventional, jumbo, and government mortgages. They can provide clients with long term fixed rates on a number of products and can accept credit scores as low as 580 on certain government programs. Academy Mortgage can assist in your home purchase, refinance, second mortgage, mobile home loans, investment properties or renovation loans. With some government loans providing 100 percent financing on home purchases and down payment assistance you should take the time to visit with Carrie to see if she can help you purchase of refinance your home possibly providing savings on your monthly payments. Academy Mortgage is located at 138 Woodell Street across from Pizza Hut, they are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you can reach them at 501-253-3001 to book an appointment.
