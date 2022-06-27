Tony Soyani owner of the Cozy Motel located at 424 Highway 65 B has lived on three continents and explored many business opportunities before he found a home here in Clinton Ar. Mr. Soyani was born in India in 1960 and while we are counting this as one of the continents he has lived on his stay there was short lived. At the age of two his parents uprooted their family and moved to England where Tony would spend the majority of his youth. He attended college at the age of sixteen for a couple of years but left school at the age of eighteen to start an electronic company. He spent the next two years building his company and subsequently selling it at the age of twenty. With a little more maturity and a new focus on life Tony returned to college to finish his education and completed his degree at the age of twenty three with a major in business and a minor in electronics. Fresh out of school and eager to find new business opportunities his family decided to move to the United States where they spent a year traveling the states to find the right location for them to start their new life. Tony spent the next twelve years on the west coast doing a variety of occupations from public relations at a winery to running a motel. These professions led him to starting a management company specializing in hotel management. Tony would spend the next sixteen years in hotel management before retiring his corporate title to buy the Sunset a small hotel in Marshall AR in 2012.
According to Mr. Soyani the slow pace of managing small hotels suits him although he has found himself in a situation where manual labor is almost a daily occurrence; but without the constant pressure of the corporate world Tony has been able take a step back and relax a little bit. Tony finds pleasure in preparing his traditional Indian dishes and has made a habit of sharing them with the his neighbors.
The Cozy Motel was built in the mid 40s with additions in the 60s and is located in the historical district of Clinton and has been newly remodeled. Its outdoor corridor style allows customers to park their cars outside their rooms providing security for workers and travelers alike and the connivance of being able to unload their car right outside their front door. With reasonable rates, cable, internet, microwave and refrigerators in every room the Cozy Motel is ideal for one night or and extended stay. To book a stay at the motel for yourself or would be house guest you can contact Tony at 501-745-6612 or stop by the motel at 424 Highway 65 B in Clinton.
