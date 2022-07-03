Business of the week

Our local Pizza Hut located at 160 Bone St has been serving Clinton since the mid seventies and while always residing in its current location the original Pizza Hut building was torn down in 1999 with its current building being constructed in its place at that time.
Pizza Hut as a company was founded in 1958 by brothers Dan and Frank Carney while they attended Wichita State University. The brothers began their restaurant chain with a six hundred dollar loan from their mother to convert a 600 square foot bar into a pizzeria.
The name Pizza hut was chosen through a bit of luck because their sign only had enough room for 8 letters. Dan and Frank’s goal was to provide the best product possible and they were able to accomplish this by working with local farmers that allowed them to use the freshest ingredients. While Pizza Hut has grown over the past 60 years so has their network of farmers allowing them to maintain their commitment to quality.
The Carney brothers owned and operated Pizza Hut until the company was acquired in 1977 by PepsiCo. Pizza Hut now operates over fifteen thousand stores and has locations in over forty countries worldwide.
While striving to provide their customers with the best pizza and Italian dishes possible our local Pizza Hut is working hard to improve our community as well. These efforts can be seen through multiple fundraisers where they have helped raise thousands of dollars for local causes. Taking in to account their volunteer efforts and their ever improving menu it is easy to see why they are the number one pizza chain worldwide and has been a staple of our community over the last 40 years.
Our local Pizza Hut offers a full service dining room, salad bar and with a vast amount of menu options you are sure to find something for everyone. They are always quick to show their support for the hometown team Clinton Yellow Jacket.
In addition to their everyday services they also offer delivery so you can receive your hot fresh pizza at your front door. Pizza Hut is open seven days a week; their hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can reach them to place an order at 501-745-4828 and they offer easy pickup with their drive-thru window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.