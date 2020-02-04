Feb. 8
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Picking at Lefler Estates, a music jam at Lefler Estates’ community room. Sit in a circle, play, sing, listen, whatever suits you. No mics, no amps, open to all experience levels, come by to listen or participate.
Feb. 10
6 p.m.
The Van Buren County Cattlemen meet at Western Sizzlin’. Eat at 6 p.m., meet at 7 p.m. This month’s sponsor is Petit Jean Electric.
Feb. 11
6 p.m.
The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin' Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings. New member prospects are welcome to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit.
March 3
6 p.m.
Clinton Chamber of Commerce Banquet, featuring guest speaker David Bazzel. Tickets $25 includes dinner, proceeds to support scholarships. At the Clinton High School Cafeteria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
March 7
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Archey Fork Car Club is conducting a food drive to benefit Dodd Family Practice, 244 Hwy. 65 N, ste. 8, Clinton. Non-perishable food items and additional items, such as toiletries, are accepted. Info Debbie Wolfe 501-253-5948 or Paul Rhoda 501-745-8377
March 28
9 a.m.
The Clinton Hunger Run, a 5k walk-run to support the Van Buren County Food Bank. A fun family-friendly event encourages participation from all ages. Info and register: clintonhungerrun.com
Items of Interest
SMART Recovery meetings, for those with addiction issues, every Wednesday at Conway Counseling and Wellness Center on Shakerag Road, in Clinton.
Experience, strength & hope offered to family & friends of problem drinkers: Tuesday, 7:30p.m., 167 Joe Bowling Rd, Clinton. Nondenominational.
Shirley VFW Post 4513 holds PTSD support meetings “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” Tuesday’s 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m. (evening meetings are not held the first Tuesday of each month.)
The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.
Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Meetings
Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the County Annex.
Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. Feb. 18, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
