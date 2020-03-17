#COVID-19
- COVID-19 closures and more
- FCSO implements safety protocols, limits foot traffic in courts
- COVID-19 positive cases now at 22 across state
- Rutledge urges Arkansans to participate in free price gouging webcast
- COSL office announces postponement of auctions
- Log Cabin to close office to public
- Eligibility issues arise after sports come to sudden stop
- Southland Conference cancels remaining spring sports competitions, championships
- City sports, events cancelled for COVID-19
- Pandemic good for big-box retail, bad for small business
- Need to know
- Arkansas Activities Association postpones state basketball finals
- SEC Tournament canceled among many others due to COVID-19
- 12 in Faulkner County quarantined after exposure to COVID-19
- Districts release Coronavirus plans
- ADH testing two for coronavirus
- NLR woman facing charges following coronavirus court scare
- Rain, at times heavy, expected through Sunday
- Cancelation of events can't take away Arkansas women's basketball's accomplishments
- Quitman offense dries up in state finals against Melbourne
- Cantrell brings medals to Quitman
- Editorial, March 18, 2020
- A change of pace
- Yesterdays 3/17/20
- Greenbrier couple accused of sexually abusing child
- 12 in Faulkner County quarantined after exposure to COVID-19
- Greenbrier couple accused of sexually abusing young girl held on $500K
- 2.5 pounds of meth seized, several arrested in narcotics investigation
- Ex-deputy gets community service in small dog's shooting
- Students hope for tolerance following bullying incident at GHS
- UCA makes on-line course decision; COVID-19 reports lead to multiple closings across Arkansas
- Authorities release name of shooting victim
- Vilonia man pleads no contest in '16 Lumber One case
- COVID-19 closures and more
