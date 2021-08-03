Jury selection began Monday at the Grant County courthouse for the murder trial of a Gas City woman accused of killing her stepdaughter in 2019.
The proceedings Monday closely mirrored those held in late October of 2020, when witnesses took the stand to testify during a trial that was cut short due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The prosecution had presented three days of its case against Amanda D. Carmack – who is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, strangulation and domestic battery in relation to the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack – before the trial was canceled on Nov. 1, 2020.
During jury selection Monday, both the prosecution and defense teams questioned the potential jurors about topics familiar with people following the case. The defense focused its line of questioning regarding pre-trial news coverage and any bias jurors may have against Carmack due to the widespread publicity surrounding the case. Prosecutors questioned jurors about their ability to reach a verdict based on direct and circumstantial evidence presented along with the jury’s willingness to consider imposing a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Both sides’ questioning resulted in the removal of numerous potential jurors, some of which expressed an inability to reach a verdict of this magnitude or unwillingness to pass judgment on the defendant until evidence is presented.
One potential juror said nothing would change his mind about whether he thought Carmack was guilty based on pretrial coverage of the trial, which resulted in his excusal from the proceedings.
“My client’s not going to get a fair shake from you?” defense attorney David Payne asked the man, who then responded by saying, “Very true.’”
Payne made a point to ask the potential jurors about whether or not they could understand the burden of proof needed to convict someone of first degree murder and how that charge differs from voluntary manslaughter and other lesser charges that could be considered when deciding the case. He said it is important that jurists allow the defense to plead its case regarding the intention or lack of intention that resulted in the death of Skylea.
Both sides asked questions about how the jury defines premeditation and their understanding of what “beyond a reasonable doubt” means, which is the prosecutor’s burden to prove throughout the trial.
Grant County prosecutors Evan Hammond and Scott Hunt asked the jury candidates if they would feel confident in coming to a verdict even if “pieces of the puzzle” were missing. They also asked whether it is “reasonable” to believe that aliens abducted a dog if it was found missing from someone’s backyard, trying to gauge potential juror’s understanding of what constitutes as beyond a reasonable doubt.
The defense and prosecutors both asked questions about the jury’s ability to avoid bias throughout the judicial process, weeding out people with possible conflicts of interest. Each side is allotted a certain number of strikes to eliminate potential jurors from participating throughout the voir dire, or jury selection, process.
While only 10 of the 14 jurors needed to complete the trial were selected Monday before the court called recess, opening arguments could be presented as early as 1 p.m. Tuesday according to instructions provided to selected jurors. Grant County Circuit Court Judge Mark Spitzer said the trial is expected to take up to a week and a half in total.
After opening arguments, the prosecution will call witnesses to the stand, where they will be cross examined by the defense. Once prosecutors have called on all of their witnesses, the defense will have an opportunity to call its own witnesses to the stand. Following all witness testimony, final arguments will be made before the jury deliberates.
For breaking coverage of this trial, subscribers can see online versions ahead of print publication at wabashplain dealer.com.
