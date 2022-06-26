If Einstein was right when he said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result”, then why do we hide behind “We've always done it that way?” Maybe because we crave consistency and let's face it when we try something new it takes more time, more effort, and many times more money. COVID certainly forced us to try new things. We were challenged to change the way we do so many things, even simple things like going out in public. Are we still riding that wave of change? Are we at the peak of the wave and are we going to be crashing onto the shore any moment now? Maybe, but what a ride! Surfs up! I say ride the wave and try new things, you can always turn that board around and ride the next wave in.
Sean and I are riding a new wave, we are embarking on a new idea that has been building over time. It's a little scary out there in the big wide, deep ocean but neither one of us has ever been the type of people that don't love a new challenge. We may crash on the shore, or wipe out, but if we do we'll just get up and catch the next wave, the next journey awaits.
Are you a creative thinker? Do you embrace new ideas and new challenges? “Creativity is thinking up new things. Innovation is doing new things.” Unknown. Your kindness challenge this week is a kindness you can do for yourself by allowing yourself to embrace something new. Maybe it's time to change up your diet, maybe your daily routine could use some tweaking, liven things up a little. Is there something at your office, your place of employment that could be done easier, better, and more efficiently? Are you enjoying your summer vacation but starting to get a little bored or just doing the same things every summer and you haven't tried something new? One of the great things about creativity is that it has no limit, and imagination has no boundaries. Enjoy the ride. “The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones.” John Maynard. Conquer the insanity of doing things the same way over and over again. Hang ten, then do it over and over again. Each wave is a new idea, a new challenge, no two waves are the same but they are consistent. “You can't stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.” — John Rabat-Zinn.
