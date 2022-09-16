KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced their Scholar Teams and Scholar Athletes during NAIA National Awards Day this week. Central Baptist College had four teams and 13 individuals recognized for outstanding academic achievement.
In order to be eligible for a team award, teams must post a combined grade point average of 3.0 or above. The individual awards are given to student-athletes that are a junior or higher in classification and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year.
The four teams that earned recognition were baseball, softball, volleyball and women’s golf. The 13 individuals were from the following teams:
Baseball – Cayden Hunnicutt and Ty Decker
Cross Country – Robert Colvin
Men’s Soccer – Okikiola Ojeniyi and Andrew Montoya
Wrestling – Christian Richer
Softball – Tobi (Finley) Koonce
Women’s Basketball – Macey Decker
Women’s Golf – Keeley Bulza and Alyssa Hagewood
Women’s Soccer – Isabelle Pietrangelo and Jayme Selph
Volleyball – Emily Farmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.