SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Entering the final round in striking distance of the lead, Central Baptist College’s Alyssa Hagewood teed off with Abby Kirby and Laney Crutchfield today in the final round of the Evangel Fall Invitational at the Stewart Golf Club. Hagewood shot a final round 82 to finish with a score of 161, nine shots off the win in a tie for sixth overall.
Kirby moved up four positions in the final standings, closing with a final round 87 for a score of 182 and Crutchfield posted a final round 100 to finish at 198 for the tournament. This was the final tournament of the fall for the women’s golf team. They will resume their season in March.
Men's golf
Entering the final round trailing by 15 strokes, Central Baptist College men’s golf looked to charge past the hosts Evangel to try and win the Evangel Fall Invitational on the Stewart Golf Course. CBC closed with an eight-under-par round of 272 and finished three strokes shy of the win with a total score of 575.
The Mustangs were able to get three players in the medal positions (top-five) in the field. Kitasakon Jairak closed with a final round 65 (-5) to finish in second place, eight strokes off the win with a total score of 139, the lowest two round score by a Mustang this year. Jakub Slapal shot a final round 68 (-2) to finish in third place with a score of 143 and Joaquin Ali shot a final round 69 (-1) to finish in fourth place with a 146. Paul Gomez was also able to finish in the top 10, tying for sixth after shooting an even par 70 to finish at 147 and Suraprat Pareepart shot a final round 76 to finish with a 153.
Men’s golf wraps up their fall season next week by returning to Springfield, Mo., to compete in the Fremont Hills Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.