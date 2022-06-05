The 2022 Centerville School Reunion is set for Saturday, June 25, at Centerville United Methodist Church, Starting at 10 a.m., the plan is to meet, talk a while, and then have lunch provided by the Church.
Former students, their families, and their guests are urged to visit again this northern Faulkner County community. The Church is some two miles east of Woolly Hollow State Park and is adjacent to the old school grounds where the home-economics building, the storm house, and the pump house still stand.
Centerville school years, from the mid-teens to the early 1950s, are times of endearment to a dwindling number of alumni, and the reunion will surely be discontinued before long. However, there are enough former students still living to enjoy getting together; so, mark your calendars and meet once again at this historic place. Dr. Margaret Beasley is working with other ladies of the Church to welcome you on this memorable occasion.
