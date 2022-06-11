The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held the second annual Cupcakes and Characters event at the Hart Center on May 28th from 10 a.m. to noon.
Big kids and little kids enjoyed cupcakes and getting to meet and have their photos taken with some of their favorite cartoon characters, Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Sikes said.
"The event was a smashing success with a huge turnout of participants," Sikes said. "Thanks to all who attended or helped make the fun happen."
