Organizers of the annual Fun, Fashion, and Food event are seeking models, businesses that have a fashion to share including accessories and hair, restaurants willing to share a “taste of the Bay” and businesses willing to donate centerpieces promoting their business that will be used as door prizes.
All proceeds from this event go toward promoting businesses and economic development through the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $15 each.
“If you would like to model at this event please contact me. If you are a business and you have anything to do with fashion and would like to provide at least three models for the event please let us know,” Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Sikes said. “If you are a restaurant and would like to participate please let us know. Service-related businesses you are not left out. If you'd like to supply a centerpiece that will be used as a door prize for the event please contact us at 501-884-3324 or by email at ffbdirector@gmail.com.”
Tickets go on sale July 20.
The event will be 2-4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills, 250 Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.