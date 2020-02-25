The city attorney’s office and police department joined forces with the Conway School District to help keep children safe as the board and exit the school bus.
City Attorney Chuck Clawson said that by statute it is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by “several hundred dollars in fines and jail time,” to pass a school bus while it is stopped to let children on or off the bus.
“We’ve been made aware it’s an increasing problem,” Clawson said, noting it can be difficult to prosecute a case even with the license plate number because there’s rarely proof of who was driving the vehicle.
City officials, the Conway Police Department and the school district coordinated to take steps in fixing that problem.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, CPD officers rode on school buses with routes that have had the most complaints.
“The bus drivers’s attention is on the students. They assume drivers will stop,” Clawson said, adding the officers on the buses will watch for cars passing illegally during stops and can alert other CPD officers stationed in the area to immediately pull over an offender.
Clawson said his office “is going to prosecute these things very aggressively.”
“We’re going to be going for jail time,” he said. “There’s no reason for any driver to do that – there’s nothing they’re doing that is as important as the safety of those children.”
Even after the officers are no longer on board the buses, the coalition is taking measures to continue to deal with the problem.
The district is implementing additional cameras on schools buses to help catch offenders.
Heather Kendrick, Conway School District spokesman, said the district was excited for the partnership with the city.
“Motorists illegally passing our school buses is a continual problem that has not improved despite awareness campaigns and other efforts,” Kendrick said. “We are very grateful for the city’s partnership in pursuing this issue with innovative strategies and additional resources.“
CPD said it was happy to help in the efforts.
“We just want people to realize the importance of stopping for and not passing a stopped school bus,” spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said. “If we have to give tickets to stress that, then that’s what we will do. The safety of our children is what’s important.”
City spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said the city has “a zero tolerance policy” when it comes to the safety of children.
“They won’t just get tickets, they will be prosecuted,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.