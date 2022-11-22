Cleadus Ray Price, 88 of Bee Branch was born on Aug. 4, 1934, in to the late Sherman and Bertha (Pruitt) Price in Nogo, Arkansas, and passed from this life Nov. 13, 2022, in Clinton, Arkansas.
Mr. Price had a long and distinguished military career, having served more than 20 years in the United States Air Force. He encircled the globe safeguarding his nation during wartime and peace. Mr. Price earned many medals and commendations during his career, serving valiantly during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is, in fact, a true hero.
Mr. Price is preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Bonnie Jean.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 22 and a half years, Betty; two sons, David Price and Jeff Price; two granddaughters, Pamela and Brittney; two great grandsons, Kyle and Alex; one great granddaughter, Amelia; two sisters, Lamona Seaton and Virginia Lee; one brother, John Price; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment, with military honors will be in Nogo cemetery in the Nogo community.
