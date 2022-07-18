The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education presented R.I.S.E. (Reading Initiative for Student Excellence) school awards to 10 outstanding schools including Clinton Elementary School at the ADE Summit in Hot Springs last week for their efforts to build and grow strong reading programs.
“A culture of reading promotes learning, academic achievement, and success at school and in life,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “These 10 schools have implemented best practices that build that culture and help students thrive academically and socially. Congratulations to this year’s winners."
The following schools received the awards this year.
- Acorn Elementary School (Ouachita River School District).
- Bob Folsom Elementary School (Farmington School District).
- Clinton Elementary School (Clinton School District).
- Evening Star Elementary School (Bentonville School District).
- Lakeside Primary School (Lakeside School District in Hot Springs).
- Perritt Primary School (Arkadelphia School District).
- Randall G. Lynch Middle School (Farmington School District).
- Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School (Jonesboro School District).
- Ward Central Elementary School (Cabot School District).
- Watson Primary School (Huntsville School District).
In order to receive the award, more than 75 percent of teachers at a school must have completed the R.I.S.E. Academy Phase 1 training (grades K-2 or 3-6); the principal must have completed the Assessor Academy; and a letter of recommendation is submitted by the school’s R.I.S.E. trainer. Applications this year were due in March, a DESE team scored the applications, and site visits were conducted prior to the schools being selected.
To learn more about R.I.S.E. Arkansas, visit https://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/Offices/learning-services/rise-arkansas.
