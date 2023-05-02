The 2022-2023 sports year at Clinton High School has been one of the best ever and the success continues as the Baseball, softball, and Track teams move on to postseason competition. The Yellowjackets Softball team finished runner up in the 4A-2 District Tournament qualifying them for the upcoming regional tournament. The Jacket baseball team got hot down the stretch to finish fourth in the conference and make the regional tournament. In track and field Clinton qualified numerous athletes for the 4A State Track Meet.
The Lady Yellowjackets softball team under 1st year head coach Brook Mason went 5-1 in conference play to finish one game behind Bauxite for the conference title. In the 4A-5 District Tournament played at Joe T. Robinson High School the Lady Yellowjacketss defeated Little Rock Christian 13-2 in the semifinals before losing to Bauxite in the championship game. The Lady Jackets are the number two seed from conference 5 in this week’s regional tournament to be held at Robinson. The Lady Yellowjacketss who are 14-6 on the season will play Jonesboro Westside Thursday at 5:30.
The Yellowjackets baseball team was in 5th place in the conference with two weeks to go and needing to finish in the top four to qualify for the regional tournament. The Jackets offense came alive winning five straight games including a crucial double header sweep of Pulaski Academy to get into the post season as the number four seed. The Jackets, who are 15-9 on the season, will take on Brookland on Thursday at 3 pm in the opening round of the regional tournament. It is the 12th consecutive year for head coach Robert Prince’s Yellowjacketss to reach the regional tournament.
Jessie Wilsons track program once again qualified a number of athletes for this year’s 4A State Track Meet to be held May 2 at Clarksville High School. On the girls’ side Maddie Cabana qualified in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Allyson Wallace in the 800 meters and Gwen Shaver in the pole vault. The Lady Yellowjacketss also qualified both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
Brody Emberton led a number of boy Yellowjacketss in qualifying for the state meet. Emberton will compete in discus, high jump, long jump, and the 110-meter hurdles. Seniors Spencer Banister in the 400-meter run and Sheldon Lowder in the discus qualified. Jackson Henthorne qualified in the 200 meters while fellow sophomore Liam Hudson qualified in the high jump, and junior Dawson Burgess will compete in the triple jump. The Yellowjackets 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams also qualified for the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.