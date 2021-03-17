CLINTON — Clinton City Council heard about the future of broadband at its monthly meeting Thursday night, March 11. The council also passed two ordinances, one after debate, regarding alcohol sales in the city.
Funding was passed for the construction of what will be the new City Hall, as was funding for an airport project.
Alcohol ordinances
On the third reading were two ordinances first proposed in January, one for a city alcohol sales license, and the second for a tax on alcohol sales by businesses such as restaurants.
Ordinances are up for final vote after three readings. When an ordinance is not being passed to address an emergency, the three-readings take place at subsequent government body, such as city council, meetings.
The license ordinance passed with little discussion. The tax ordinance, however, passed only after some debate and a close vote between council members bringing it up for its final vote.
The ordinance would place a 10 percent city tax on open-container alcohol sales, such as beer or mixed drink, by license holders such as restaurants.
As the ordinance was being opened for vote, Councilman Shon Hastings asked that it be tabled until the council could “get some idea” as to what open-container alcohol sales in the county would produce as revenue. This was seconded by Councilman Jason Lynch. After some discussion the decision was made to, if the motion to table passed, re-read the ordinance at the council’s regular Jan. 13 meeting
Councilman Barnes agreed with Hastings’ amendment, saying that the council “should not put the cart before the horse,” based upon conversations with his constituents.
Councilwoman Gayla Bradley disagreed with this point, stating that in conversations with her constituents they were in favor of the ordinance taxing the sale of open-container alcohol sales passing.
“People want it,” Bradley said.
Councilman Jeff Pistole, who had originally sponsored the ordinance, came out strongly stating that the council needed to pass the ordinance that night.
Pistole pointed to the comments decrying the ordinance in various Facebook groups about the ordinance being made by people who did not live in the city. Further, Pistole said, none of those same complainers were at that evening’s meeting, where the ordinance was due to receive its final reading.
Pistole had proposed the original ordinance in combination with the resolution, which passed at that same January meeting, which would use alcohol sales tax revenues to offset property tax revenues (resolutions do not require three readings). As reported earlier [see “Clinton council eyes lowering property tax,” Van Buren County Democrat, March 10] Pistole’s hope was that alcohol sales would be enough, in time, to reduce or eliminate city property tax.
Justification for the tax was, as the ordinance was introduced, based upon the change in expense structure for an entity such as a restaurant which serves alcohol. Currently any alcohol sales by-the-drink is done through a private club license holder. A private club license is able to allow alcohol sales, but the business owner has to pay retail prices for alcohol for resale. A permit holder in a county like Van Buren which permits alcohol sales, is able to purchase alcohol for resale at wholesale rates, and not pay taxes at that time, as it true with resource resale for any business. Hence cost per drink would be lower.
The city of Little Rock currently taxes drinks served in restaurants at 10 percent, with a 5 percent tax on drinks served in private clubs. The City of Clinton has no tax on private club by-drink sales.
After Pistole spoke, the council voted on accepting Hastings’ resolution, which would table the restaurant. The vote was 3-3, with Hastings, Lynch and Barnes in favor of table (in favor of the resolution to table), and Pistole, Bradley and Ward not in favor of tabling. This left the final, tie-breaker vote to City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac, who voted “no vote.”
The resolution table, being tied by McCormac’s “no vote,” was defeated since a majority is required for it to pass.
This led to a vote on the ordinance itself, establishing the 10 percent drink tax. With little discussion, council members having debated during the discussion about Hastings’ resolution, passed the ordinance with Hastings and Lynch voting “no,”
Hastings then announced the city needed to look at zoning for alcohol sales, such as preventing alcohol sales too close to the city park. Pistole, who was seated to Hasting’s left stated that this was late for Hastings to bring this up, the county having voted in favor of “wet” in November, plus any limitation would be an act of hypocrisy, since the city had permitted beer sales at an earlier event in the city park.
No further action regarding alcohol sales or zoning was taken.
Broadband
The council heard a presentation by Petit Jean Electric Coop CEO Michael Kirkland about its plans for providing broadband service throughout its customer area, including Clinton.
Broadband provision has been a priority project since his taking the CEO spot two years ago. The service will provide speed and capacity for an “instant and infinite internet,” Kirkland said, regarding broadband’s ability to transmit at high speed.
Broadband service will be at 100 megabytes per second (Mb/s) Kirkland said, with 1 gigabyte service available for an additional charge. Initial customer cost would be $69.99 a month for 100 Mb/s and roughly double that for gigabyte bandwidth, Kirkland said.
The service will take three to five years from initiation to roll-out completion, with the initial service areas being the most rural customers. In time, Kirkland said, the service would expand to customers outside the Petit Jean network, which would in turn permit lower costs for its customers due to the coop structure of the business.
As a result, “The opportunities are boundless,” Kirkland said, since service-area-wide broadband would allow more connectivity for businesses, including work-from-home employees, and expand opportunities for services such as telemedicine. In turn this creates stimulus for economic growth, he said.
City Hall
James Reed presented to the council the work which was being done to what will be the new City Hall, on the courthouse square in Clinton. Refurbishment of the building, including tearing out work which dates back to the 1940s, was underway. Area sub-contractors are being used for specific needs in refitting the building, including modernizing the electrical system and updating the plumbing and environment systems.
The goal was to create a City Hall to be proud of, Reed said.
“We want to make it a place like ‘I want to come see y’all’s City Hall,’” Reed said.
Plans include a revision of the building’s face, as well as a recognizable greeting area.
The end result will be a building which is “Modern but a little antique,” Reed said.
The council passed funding of $100,000 for the project, adding to the previous $40,000 submitted earlier. The $100,000 was above projected needs by $30,000, but would be in place in case any unexpected expenses should arise, McCormac told the council.
Airport
The council passed an ordinance which provides a pass-through funding of $100,000 for an airport hangar project. The project is fully funded but pending completion needs $100,000 for grant matching. The money is expected to be returned to the city, in turn the city’s grant fund line item, within the 90 allotted in the ordinance.
In other council matters:
In the animal control report, Councilman Sam Ward made it a point to compliment Animal Control officer Tim Pike for his work. “Tim does a good job for the county and the city,” Ward said.
Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock said the department is exploring working with the courts to create a community service program.
Clinton Water and Sewer General Manager Will Hinchey said the leak rate for the system is at 32 percent, significantly lower than leak rate reports from last year. This is despite Burnt Ridge and Dennard systems having a 53 percent and 40 percent leak rate, respectively. Chemical costs are rising slightly due to the impact of spring rains, Hinchey said.
The TAP Grant for sidewalks around the school is expected to go out for bidding mid-Spring, McCormac said. Cost to the city should be below $15,000, he said.
The Clinton Chamber of Commerce was granted the concession rights for the concession stand at the city park.
