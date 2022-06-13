Dewey Williams was approved by unanimous vote to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat on the Clinton City Council at its regular meeting.
“I appreciate Dewey stepping in this job,” Mayor Rich McCormac said. “I think he’s a straight shooter like all y’all. If he agrees with me, he’ll tell me; if he disagrees with me, I guarantee you, he’ll tell me. We’ll never hold it against each other for the next topic. I appreciate all your input.”
Steve Nichols was approved to join the Clinton Water Commission. McCormac said the city is still seeking another commissioner on the Airport Commission. He said he would like to fill that position by next month.
The mayor announced the city got a reimbursement for 90 percent of the grants and development fund money used for taxiway patching at the Clinton Airport.
The council had a lengthy discussion about the city taking over the county animal welfare facility. If the agreement is approved by the Van Buren County Quorum Court at its meeting, the facility will still be a countywide shelter even though the city of Clinton will actually operate it.
As a city, you need to have some system in place for animal control, the mayor said. He said a trust would provide “up to $3,500 a month to buy feed, pay utilities, vaccinate, anything for the animal. It doesn’t pay for help – people to go out and clean the cages – they’ve relied on volunteers.”
The city takes over July 1. But with only two dogs and one cat in the facility at that time, the mayor said it would “be a good time to learn how to run it” while intake is low.
The facility has the capacity for 24 dogs and nine cats.
“The city has to run a tight ship on intakes and use discretion,” McCormac said. “Public safety is important. Financially, the feasibility is always what … this council has not run away from problems, they run toward them. We’ll have to decide what we can do.”
The mayor said the council will need to have a plan in place, ideally by the next meeting, for details such as intake fees and more.
“We will probably use our police department quite a bit” for animal control, McCormac said.
City Attorney Chad Brown said that while the minimum stay for dogs brought in by the county is five days, some dogs may require more time and should therefore have a higher intake fee.
“It’s not about making money, it’s about paying for what the county is using,” Brown said.
Resident Joshua Miley, who owns and operates a kennel, made some suggestions and also praised the city for stepping up to the plate.
“I applaud the city for trying to take over the shelter because our area desperately needs that,” he said.
