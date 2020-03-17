CLINTON - Concerns about a recently passed zoning ordinance brought a busy public comment and question session to the Clinton City Council meeting, March 12.
The ordinance, specifically targeting what were labeled as a “nuisance,” was passed at the February council meeting. The ordinance was passed with the inclusion of an emergency clause, which allowed it to be passed at that same meeting.
In passing the ordinance the council did not read the entire body of the ordinance, using parliamentary procedures to present the ordinance “by title only,” a not-unusual method of presenting ordinances which are especially lengthy.
This procedure, coupled with questions about ordinance language regarding unused or abandoned vehicles, led to concerns expressed on social media about the city now having the ability to force people to remove vehicles which had not been used in three days.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac, before opening the floor for public comment, said the ordinance was passed because “We all want a clean city.”
Passage of the ordinance was based on the city wanting to do “… what’s best for long-term growth,” McCormac said. He continued to explain that the ordinance, prior to passage, had been reviewed, favorably, but the Arkansas Municipal League. There it was reviewed favorably as the ordinance included well-defined definitions of violations, and a judicial review of any citations issued.
City of Clinton Attorney Chad Brown followed McCormac’s statement, clarifying that the ordinance was passed in support of an ordinance originally passed in 2012 which empowered the city to issue “nuisance” citations. That 2012 ordinance had been inadvertently left out of the 2019 comprehensive code which had collected the city ordinances into one formal code book. The February ordinance was done to reinstate the 2012 ordinance, Brown said.
Brown reminded the audience that the city’s ability to issue citations had, due to the earlier ordinance, been in place since 2012.
Councilman Jeff Pistole spoke, stating that he was willing to head a committee which would review the ordinance. He added that the emergency clause was used to pass the ordinance because “it was not a new ordinance,” referring to the earlier 2012 ordinance.
Councilman Tim Barnes also spoke, pointing out that since the ordinance’s passage several problem properties had been cleaned up. He added his support for Pistole’s committee idea.
Questions from the audience centered on the wording of the ordinance, including what constituted a violation of the ordinance. Several expressed concern that the vehicle sitting “for three days” could be classified as abandoned.
Brown explained that the apparent confusion was due to a misunderstanding about where a vehicle was parked, and that a vehicle “in a parking space” would not be in violation of the ordinance. The point here, was that a “parking space” relative to a home was a broad definition since it could be, essentially, whatever a home or property owner designated it as being.
This does not mean, however, that anyone can have “an unlimited number of parking spaces,” Brown said.
Brown also, in answering the detailed questions about the ordinance, that the process of presenting a citation to a judge meant it had to go through him for review, and that he would not present something indefensible to a judge – essentially his office acting as a check on any unfairly issued citations.
Zoning head Tim Clark said later he had not issued any nuisance citations.
The explanation about the ordinance history, intent and wording, including the legal language, seemed to clear up a lot of the concerns of those gathered, roughly 15 in number (some left early as a line of heavy storms came through the area).
This was a smaller number that those who had been decrying the ordinance and making their own legal interpretations on social media.
“Where are they?” asked Councilman Jason Lynch. “All the people who were on Facebook, where are they tonight?”
City of Clinton Chief of Police John Willoughby, as the discussion closed, reminded all of the importance of being “cordial” in dealing with such matters, apparently in reaction to threats of violence by some com mentors regarding the ordinance.
In other council matters:
- Fire Chief D.L. Webb said he was in daily contact with the health department in preparing of possible emergency needs as the COVID-19 virus situation progresses. Preparations for large-scale care centers were being made, Webb said.
- Water and Sewer Department head Wiliam Hinchey made a public apology to those being impacted by ongoing water line breaks as the Highway 65 North project continued. The problem came from back sliding of terrain. Recently the highway department had changed its procedure to eliminate backsliding, and the new procedure appeared to be working, Hinchey said.
