On May 30, several Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association members attended White County Memorial Day services.
Thanks to all that came to this day of honor and remembrance.
Those members attending pictured: Jimmy Davidson; Bob Shoup; Ray and Tanya Marie Hacker; Marty and LaVonn Gustafson; Ricky Bartlet; Sherry and Tony Pini; Robert and Katrina Stanley; Steve Pilkington; Bobby Hicks; Robert Lawson; Jimmy Prince; Richard Pruit; Jack and Jane Lindsey; dog, Greta; Raymond Tapp; and Bill Morton.
This is a group of combat veterans – men and women who offered themselves to keep our country free.
