Business Name: Fairfield Bay Yacht Club, Commodore Gregory Alexander
When did you open your business in the Bay Area? The Yacht Club was organized in November of 1988
What brought you to the Bay Area? My grandparents brought me to the Bay.
Why this business? I signed up three years ago with this group and have always wanted to help.
Family: The Community is my family.
Hobbies: My hobby is to help others.
What do you like most about living and working in the Bay area? I love the people and the lake.
