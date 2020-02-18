Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Power of His Promise" from John 4:43-54 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Our evening message was "Every Christian Ought to Know How to Discover His Spiritual Gift" by Dr. Jameson.
Josh, Heather, Caleb and Aubrie spent the weekend in Atlanta, GA attending the 2020 Cheersport Nationals.
Ron and Nancy White celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend with a trip to Branson, Mo., which was a gift from their children, Bridget Lewis and Heather Roberson.
Don and Robin Clark, Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins spent the weekend in Fayetteville where they attended the Razorbacks vs Eastern Illinois baseball games.
Sunday luncheon guests of Danny and Linda Roberts were Shawn and Tonya Hammontree of Spring Hill, Jordan, Sarah, Brooks and Caiden Bowen of Little Rock, Travis and Mallori Kunkel, and Mitchell, Ryder and Riverlyn Reynolds.
We extend sympathy to the family of Billy Vann Webb.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Hope everyone had a great Valentine’s Day. I did. I was delivered a plate of sweets that Todd and Vickie Watkins made and a card that the kids from Mt. Olive made.
The candy was delicious and yes Todd I shared with Sandy. The card was so sweet to. Thank the little ones for me too. You made my day Todd.
Sandy Dowdy received roses from her honey, James and a box of chocolates at the ILS dance. I know they had a good time at the Valentines dance.
Bessie Bearden had visitors last Sunday Becky and Bill Gray, April Rooney And girls, Gail Tuten. Please keepBessie in your prayers.
Madison Dowdy And Kyptin Mode performed along with her Kiddeville friends with TOTS at halftime at Greenbrier high School gym. They all did a fabulous job too.
This Friday will be the last time I speak on Y107 Radio Station for The Special Olympics Polar Plunge which will be held Saturday at Woolly Hollow State Park.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. dessert auction at noon, awards and parade at 12:30. And plunge at 1 p.m. Bring desserts there will be a dessert auction all homemade goodies also a costume contest.
Inviting all politicians, fireman’s law enforcement, schools and churches to come and to support our athletes. Have a great week.
