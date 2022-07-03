The annual Fairfield Bay Community Fish Fry was held at Woodland Mead Park on Friday, July 1, benefitting the Fairfield Bay Library.
A great crowd enjoyed a fantastic fried catfish and chicken dinner with all the fixings catered by the John 3:16 Ministries, event organizers said.
The library volunteers kept things moving for the drive-by pickup orders and for those who wanted to eat at the pavilion.
A big thanks to all who made this fund-raising event for the library a huge success, organizers said.
