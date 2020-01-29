Kelvin and Barbara Smith of Clinton would like to announce the engagement of Melanie Smith to Christopher Condeni.
The couple currently reside in Charleston, South Carolina.
Melanie holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Arkansas with a Doctorate of Pharmacy from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is employed as a Surgery/Trauma ICU Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina and is on faculty at MUSC.
Chris is the son of Anthony (Tony) and Karen Condeni of Findlay, Ohio. Chris holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Findlay. He is currently employed as a Technical Sales Representative (South Carolina and Eastern Georgia) for Laticrete International.
The couple will exchange vows on Jekyll Island, Georgia, on April 2, 2020.
