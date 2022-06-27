Outdoor recreation leaders from Arkansas, Maryland, and New Hampshire committed to advancing the principles contained in the Outdoor Recreation Industry Confluence Accords, on behalf of their governors, at a signing on May 26, 2022. That brings the total number of states in the coalition to a historic 16.
The signing took place in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the National Governors Association (NGA) Outdoor Recreation Learning Network Annual Policy Institute, a two-day gathering of Governors’ outdoor recreation office directors and advisors. The purpose is to exchange information on advancing outdoor recreation and explore issues related to conservation, stewardship, education, equity, workforce training, economic development, infrastructure, and public health.
The Confluence Accords embody 12 principles contained in the four pillars of conservation and stewardship, education and workforce training, economic development, and public health and wellness. They were developed in 2018 to promote and advance best practices for all states to sustainably grow their outdoor recreation economies.
The original Confluence Accord signatories were outdoor recreation directors from the states of Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming on behalf of their governors. The second signing included Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, and Virginia.
“Outdoor recreation is an important part of every state. While our landscapes look different, we are committed to the same pillars,” said Colin Robertson, Chair of the Confluence of States and Administrator of Nevada’s Division of Outdoor Recreation. “Leaders from Arkansas, Maryland, and New Hampshire have taken the next step to stand by 13 other states and support one another.”
“We welcome three states who have committed to elevating outdoor recreation. Their commitment supports small businesses, creates jobs, and improves the well-being of communities,” said Axie Navas, Co-Chair of the Confluence of States and Founding Director of New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division. “The Confluence of States will support their success as a resource to share best practices and a collective voice for advocacy.”
“As ‘The Natural State,’ Arkansas’s signing of the Confluence Accords makes a great deal of sense,” said Katherine Andrews, Director of the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation. “Our office was created last year by Governor Asa Hutchinson and Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst, who both recognized the importance of outdoor recreation to Arkansas’s economy, our quality of life and the health of our residents and visitors. We are proud to take this step in joining the Confluence of States and look forward to learning from and alongside our fellow member states.”
“Our involvement in the Confluence of States demonstrates our commitment and allows us to share best practices and develop policies that support the wise use and responsible enjoyment of our natural spaces,” said Anthony Daryl, Executive Director of Maryland’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. “Maryland’s land and aquatic assets do not recognize state lines, so it is essential that as we expand Maryland’s outdoor recreation potential, we do so in partnership and coordination with our fellow states.”
“New Hampshire is proud to join the Confluence of States and adopt the Confluence Accords.” said Scott Crowder, Director of the New Hampshire Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development. “If you are the company you keep, New Hampshire is in good shape collaborating with these industry leaders from 15 states to advance the outdoor recreation industry within our respective states and across the country.”
Outdoor recreation is an economic engine that creates jobs and sustains state and local economics throughout the U.S. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis in November reported that outdoor recreation makes up 1.8 percent of U.S. GDP, generating $689 billion in gross output and supporting 4.3 million jobs.
The Confluence of States is a nonpartisan organization developing a national platform to grow the outdoor recreation industry, protect our nation's wild places and transform conservation into a driver for economic prosperity. Visit their website for more information.
