Hello everyone!
During a time in our lives when many people’s hearts and minds are filled with so much stress and anxiety, I am reminded of an old saying, “Control what you can and leave the rest to God.” And based on this statement, I want to share with you three things I think we all can control throughout the duration of this COVID-19 pandemic.
First of all, we can all control our ATTITUDE! Our attitude is the way we choose to feel about someone or something. Our attitude is what sets our mood each day. Our attitude also helps to determines our focus. The Bible says it best in Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praise worthy – think on such things.” What will you choose to focus the majority of your time and attention on during this time of crisis? Will you spend all of your time focusing on the good or the bad? Will your focal point be the success stories or the defeats? Will you magnify the positive or the negative? Yes, our attitude will help determine what we focus on during this COVID-19 pandemic. I choose to focus the majority of my time and attention on all the positive things happening all around us.
Secondly, we can all control our BELIEF SYSTEM! The Bible states in Proverbs 23:7, “For as a man thinketh in his heart so is he…” I choose to believe that God is still in control. I choose to believe that this too will pass. I choose to believe that this pandemic will not break us. I choose to believe that we are going to be ok. I choose to believe that we, as a nation, will learn and grow from this experience. Yes, we can control our belief system.
Thirdly, we can control our ACTIONS! We can all do our part to help flatten the curve by practicing social distancing. We can pray daily for city government, pastors, healthcare professionals, and first responders. We can remember our neighbors when purchasing supplies. We can share a word of encouragement with those who need it the most. There are so many little things we can do during the duration of COVID-19 that will help make things better and not worse.
During times like these, we control our attitude. We control our belief system. We control our actions. And what about the things we cannot control? We leave them in the hands of an all-knowing and all-powerful God. I leave you today with the words found in Psalm 91:9-11, “If you say, THE LORD is my refuge, and you make the Most High your dwelling, (10) no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. (11) For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”
Blessings!!!
