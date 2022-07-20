"Nothing under God's control, will ever be out of control." — Charles Spurgeon
Who among us doesn’t enjoy receiving gifts? I suspect all of us delight in our lives when we receive and, I dare say, give gifts to another. Ironically our quote this week comes to us from a little book I was given last week by a good friend titled "Intimacy with God" by Charles Spurgeon. You know I’m always trying to add to your book collection, so here’s another one that I so hope you will add.
Our quote this week speaks about control. Whom among us doesn’t like to be in control? In fact, I suspect many of the trials and tribulations we face in our lives come from such things that we cannot control, and it is the loss of this control that causes us anxiety and stress.
While listening to the radio this past week I heard a song and in it were these words, who do you turn to when your skies are falling apart, maybe we should turn to the one who created the skies. (Please forgive me as I suspect those might not be the exact words as I only heard the song once, but I suspect you get the point).
Control means the power to influence the outcome of events. None of us, I suspect, like having unexpected events occur in our lives, so in a sense we all likely would like to have influence over the outcome of the events in our lives. But, sadly many things are outside our arena of control, which leads me to the beauty of of our quote today.
God is sovereign, which in the simplest of terms means he is totally in control. When we allow ourselves to let him be in complete control of our lives then we get the beauty of the last part of the quote and that is, nothing is out of control in our lives when we realize that all is going according to the creator's plans for our life.
Another wonderful quote shared with me by a previous pastor of mine went like this, "Everything is going to be OK in the end; if currently things aren’t OK, then it’s not the end."
Friends, our world is a mess, but the beauty of this is our lives do not have to be. Take the opportunity to change seats, so to speak, in your life and move over from the driver's seat to the passenger seat or even to the backseat and allow God to control your heart and your life. My guess is that when you do, your view of the journey will be so much better. One final analogy to end with:
This past week my wife and I took a trip celebrating our 40th anniversary. We went to a big city and rented a car. One day we took a trip which meant a tour driver would handle the driving. Oh, how my view changed ever so much when I stopped driving and got in the back of the bus. I saw things that I’d never seen before because someone who knew the way was in control.
See the point, God so knows the way for your life, take a step back and let him drive and just see how your view will change.
Until next week.
