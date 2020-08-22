Dr. James Thomas, cardiologist at the Central Arkansas Heart Center is excited to announce the opening of the new catheterization lab in the Conway Medical Park this fall.
“The concept of our own cath lab has been a goal for our team for some time,” Dr. Thomas said. “We want patients to have a choice when it comes to their cardiology needs and opening a cath lab will allow us to provide comprehensive cardiology services right here in the building.”
The Catheterization Lab will have the ability to perform diagnostic cardiac catheterizations, vein and vascular procedures, venous and arterial intervention, and to diagnosis and treat heart disease. The goal is to complete construction and begin services by October 2020. Conway Cardiovascular has already started the process of recruiting and hiring the additional staff needed for the lab.
“Working together, the CAHC Clinic, Conway Vein and Vascular Clinic, Conway PET and the Conway Cardiovascular Surgery professional team will provide overall cardiology services to the Conway community and surrounding areas. This will will further integrate the care for the patients that come to the Central Arkansas Heart Center for their health care needs,” Thomas said.
The Conway Cardiovascular Surgery Center is located at the Conway Medical Park at 650 United Drive, Suite 120, Conway, Arkansas.
For more information please call 501-205-8389 or email info@conwaycsc.com.
