The Conway Wampus Cats soccer teams swept Cabot in a key 6A-Central matchup Tuesday night at John McConnell Stadium.
Lady Wampus Cats
Conway beat Cabot 5-0 to improve to 5-1-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Conway led 3-0 at halftime. Scoring first-half goals were Dekeria Carter, Lily Boudrie and Haley NIchols.
Conway’s Brityn Pavatt launched a corner kick that ended up in the net after a miss hit by a Cabot player, who scored an own goal. Conway’s final goal was scored by Carter.
“We controlled the game and limited them to one real chance,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “Dekeria was a constant threat. Haley controlled the tempo of the game, but Fernanda Lopez demonstrated constant work and forced the Cabot backline into many mistakes.”
Conway will play at Jonesboro today at 5 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved up a day because of the threat of severe weather.”
Wampus Cats
Conway beat Cabot 2-1 to improve to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Conway led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Tyson Turnage, who scored off an assist by Will Childers.
Cabot tied the score at 1-1 about 15 minutes into the second half.
Conway’s Xander Williams scored the game-winning goal with about 15 minutes left int he game.
“Henry Ross and Tripp Strange played very good games for us last night,” Conway coach Matthew Page said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.