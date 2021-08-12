The Conway Board of Education voted 4-2 to adopt a red/yellow/green status system regarding mask requirements for the 2021-2022 school year. The colors relate to the current risk level in the community.
Superintendent Jeff Collum explained what the “unique approach” meant.
“It’s kind of a stoplight approach — it has a red, yellow and green light status,” he said, adding that green status is the goal.
Red means there is a high or substantial risk of community transmission. When on red, the district will require masks in indoor spaces during the school day and on buses. Masks are strongly encouraged for extracurricular activities when on red.
Yellow means there is a moderate risk of community transmission. When on yellow, masks are strongly encouraged during the school day, on buses and at extracurricular events.
Green means there is a low risk of community transmission. When on green, masks are optional during the school day, on buses or at extracurricular events.
Currently the region is at red status, meaning masks will be required when school starts on Monday.
Board members Bill Clements and Jennifer Cunningham voted against the measure. Scott Champlin, board vice president joined the meeting via Zoom because he is in quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. Board President Trip Leach was absent from the meeting because he has COVID.
Board members Champlain, Diane Robinson, Andre Acklin and Amy Ferdowsian voted in favor.
“This puts the responsibility on all of us in the community,” Ferdowsian said. “When we do the right things, the numbers in the community will drop.”
The mandate went into effect Tuesday.
“The Conway School Board has approved a resolution that will mandate mask wearing for all students and staff during the school day and on buses. The mandate is effective immediately, and can be adjusted based on the CDC’s community transmission status for COVID,” spokesman Heather Kendrick said after the meeting Tuesday. “The school district will publish the notice on our website and on social media each week. If the information is not available, the previous week's status will stand.”
To follow all updates, visit https://www.conwayschools.org/cpsdcovid.
