The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats participated in the Little Rock Central Classic wrestling tournament.
The Wampus Cats finished eighth in the tournament with 50 points. Searcy won the tournament with 189 points. Pottsville was second with 126.5 points. Central was third with 125 points.
Cash Cavender placed fourth in the 120-pound weight class and scored 11 points.
Narathorn Cunningham finished fourth in the 126-pound classed scored eight points.
Josh Leamon scored four points and the 138-pound class.
Seth Fortune scored four points in the 175-pound class.
Preston Oakes finished fourth in the 190-pound class and scored 10 points.
John Thompson scored three points in the 215-pound class. Ismael Ibrahim finished fourth in the 285-pound class and scored 10 points.
In the girls meet, Conway finished fifth with 80 points. Searcy won the tournament with 281 points. Central was second with 178 points.
Kourtney Arnold finished second in the 100-pound class and scored four points.
Haylee Dooley finished fourth the 110-point class and scored eight points.
Jasmine Robinson finished third in the 115-pound class and scored 16 points.
Jaylyn Anthony scored three points in the 120-pound class.
Kirstic Rowland finished second in the 130-pound class and scored 18 points.
Shakira Toney won the 145-pound weight class and scored 28 points. She beat Hot Springs Lakeside’s Kylee Herron by pin in the championship match.
Thalia Fregoso scored three points in the 170-pound weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.