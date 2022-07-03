LakeView Car Rentals, AllSteel and Mary Hall, a Scentsy consultant, will provide $750 added money for the second annual Fulton County Fair Corn Hole Tournament scheduled for July 22 in the Salem Civic Center.
The tournament will start at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone. The entry fee is $25/team with half of the fees going into prize money. The tournament will be ACO rules and it will be double elimination.
In addition to cash awards, two of the sponsors, Lakeview Car Rentals and AllSteel, will provide custom made corn hole boards to the winners.
Last year’s tournament drew teams from north central Arkansas and southern Missouri. The Salem Civic Center is located on the fairgrounds and is climate controlled so participants can be comfortable. There will be plenty of room for speactors who want to watch the competition.
All profits from the tournament will go to the Fulton County Fair scholarship program. Pre-registration is suggested and teams can pre-register by calling 870-895-5565. For more information check the Fulton County Fair facebook group or the website at www.fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.