The recent auction of tax-delinquent properties in Van Buren County raised over $266,000, the Commissioner of State Lands announced.
The auction drew 45 bidders, who purchased 45 of the 291 available parcels for a total of $266,771.79 for county and state government.
The Land Commissioner’s office holds one auction in each county each year to return tax-delinquent property to active status. Since Covid-19 forced the cancellation of 2020 auctions and delayed 2021 auctions, this year’s auctions offer two years’ worth of properties.
“Just a small portion of property certified to our office goes to auction,” Commissioner Tommy Land said. “The vast majority of owners redeem their property by paying the delinquent taxes. Of course, we always prefer that property be redeemed, but it is vital that the parcels return to the county’s active tax rolls.”
The COSL office forwards taxes and interest to the county, whether that money is collected through redemption or sale.
“Last year, this office sent more than $16 million to school districts and county governments,” Land said. “Of that, $68,624.30 went to Van Buren County, helping fund everything from roads to schools.”
Property owners have 10 business days to redeem parcels that were sold at auction. This can be done online at www.cosl.org, using a credit or debit card, or owners can call 501-324-9422 to request a Petition to Redeem.
If a parcel is not redeemed within 10 business days of being auctioned, the COSL will issue a Limited Warranty Deed to the buyer.
Property that did not sell at the public auction will be available after 30 days and can be purchased through an online auction by viewing the Post-Auction Sales List at www.cosl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.