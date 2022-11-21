Wyatt Buchanan’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Cruz as time expired lifted the Izard County Cougars to a dramatic 62-56 win over the Woodlawn Bears at Cougar Stadium Friday night in the state semifinals.
The Cougars (8-2) won their seventh consecutive game and advance to the Class 2A 8-man state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. versus Rector.
Buchanan completed 18 of 30 passes for 370 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Cruz had 13 receptions for 291 yards and 3 touchdowns and defensively had 20 tackles, 11 solo, and a forced fumble.
Noah Stevenson had 69 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries. Tyler Hill had 4 catches for 59 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Hill also had 10 tackles, 4 solo, and an interception. Garrett Roberts and Gaven Stephens had 6 tackles each for the Cougars.
