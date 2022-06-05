Ozark Folk Center State Park’s newest festival Country Blues & BBQ is Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, in scenic Mountain View. The two-day event celebrates the blues of the Mississippi Delta and beyond and will feature GRAMMY Award-winning music at the park’s 1,000-seat music theater, family-friendly entertainment in the Craft Village, and Memphis-style barbeque and ribs at the Skillet Restaurant.
The festival will include three concerts at the Ozark Highlands Theater from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and from 1-5:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Music shows will feature performances by GRAMMY Award-winners Alvin “Youngblood” Hart and Jimbo Mathus, blues troubadour Nicholas Edward Williams, Jonesboro native Joseph Kirby, and a special tribute to Merle Travis and early pioneers of the blues by Arkansas’s own Danny Dozier.
Advanced tickets are available for $50 (both days), $25 (Friday only), and $35 (Saturday only) at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com. Family passes are available for two adults and children under 18. The event also honors Music & Craft Season Passes, which are available for $75 for adults and $35 for children.
“It’s rare to find authentic blues and barbeque outside of Memphis these days,” said Ozark Folk Center Music Director Daren Dortin. “We’re happy to say, visitors will be able to experience both at the Ozark Folk Center during this new event and we’re looking forward to honoring the traditions of the Mississippi Delta here in Mountain View.”
The Skillet, the state park’s hilltop restaurant, will serve its all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Southern entrées, sides and desserts for breakfast and lunch on Friday and Saturday. Dinner buffet will include Memphis-style barbeque and ribs by Tommy’s Famous on both nights. Prices are $13 for breakfast, $15 for lunch and $16 for dinner.
Admission to the Craft Village at Ozark Folk Center is free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a ticket on Friday or Saturday to Country Blues & BBQ. The Craft Village is home to dozens of master craftsmen and craftswomen who make, sell and demonstrate a variety of modern and traditional crafts. Visitors can explore 20 different artisan shops and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and traditional American music during daytime music sets at the Blacksmith Stage. The Village also offers a variety of educational opportunities including living history at the historic Shannon Cabin and one-room schoolhouse, which spark the imagination about pioneer life in the Ozarks.
For visitors who delight in the natural beauty of the Ozarks, be sure to set aside time to discover the Heritage Herb Garden in the Craft Village, where pass-along plants, flowers and herbs for healing are on full display this spring. Many plants are available for sale in the park’s Herb Arbor.
Ozark Folk Center's Cabins at Dry Creek offer 53 modern duplex cabins with a variety of pet-friendly, ADA and family suites to visitors year-round. To make a cabin reservation, visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.