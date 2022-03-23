CLINTON — Van Buren County Quorum Court met in its regular session Thursday evening. Among its business, the court heard an update on the hospital and reviewed plans for the coming elections.
The hospital report was given by Donnie Collins of the Ozark Health Board of Governors.
The hospital currently has $229,239 in its millage account Collins said, and is looking at projects, one of which might lead it to asking for funding assistance from the county once final bids are in. Hospital funding was found “very positive” as a result of a year-end audit coupled with monthly reports, Collins said.
The hospital has ordered and would soon be installing surgical infrastructure including lighting, tables and equipment, replacing existing equipment. It is also in the process of ordering replacement HVAC motors as they become available on the market, generally priced in the $2,000 range, to keep as spares, Collins said. This is being funded through hospital revenue and hospital foundation fund-raising.
Drainage is under review by the hospital’s engineering firm, with possible re-design to protect structures, Collins said.
The need for county assistance with funding is the planned hospital re-paint, currently being bid but anticipated to cost about $200,000, Collins said. In a question from Justice Sara Brown, Collins said the hospital tries to keep $10,000 in reserve for emergencies. That, coupled with expense for re-painting with $229,000 in its account could result in a funding request, he said.
Election matters were before the court as commission head Janice Sundelin presented to the court, who discussed plans for the forthcoming elections cycle in the county. Sundelin also asked the court for authorization to see about hiring former county election coordinator Jeff Hall to assist the commission with preparations as the commission organized for precincts and ballot districts across the county.
Cost for the assistance was estimated at about $100 of the commission’s $65,000 budget. Justices approved the request by voice vote.
Public comments in the meeting included one man, from the gallery, asking the court that the county return to paper ballots in order to discourage cheating. Included in the cheating charge was the use of “Chinese” software and the voting machines being “connected to the internet.”
Justice Ester Bass, former and long time Van Buren County Circuit Clerk, responded that there was more fraud with paper ballots and the current system “is so much safer” than what had been in place previously.
Further explanation by officials in attendance disclosed that the machines were not networked to the internet, and that the end result of voting is a paper ballot submitted by the voter.
A second public commentor held that the county was not allowed to make ordinances by Arkansas statute. Judge Dale James gave the number and section of the state legal code which allows counties to create ordinances. As James spoke county attorney and 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews nodded in agreement.
