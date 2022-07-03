The Van Buren County Quorum Court approved transferring ownership of the animal shelter to the city of Clinton as of July 1, making the months-long process official.
Justice of the Peace Brian Tatum asked for clarification on the city taking ownership over the shelter rather than just operating it.
County Judge Dale James said it was necessary for a successful transition.
“They’re looking at running it. They’re looking at taking it over and operating it. They have been advised by their legal [counsel] not to pursue it unless they receive ownership of the property, and I wholeheartedly agree with that,” James said. “It was a constant mess when it was co-owned with us.”
The county judge encouraged county officials to “do anything we can to help them as far as converting the ownership of this property.”
“They’re willing to do it and no one else is, so I fully support the city of Clinton in this endeavor,” he said, reminding JPs the county could incur some costs related to animal control in the future. “If we have to harbor an animal there, there’s going to be a charge associated with that, and rightfully so. They’re [the city] the ones assuming the cost for it, we should pay our way.”
Asked about cost estimates, James said the city was considering $50 to bring in an animal and $10 a day fees, but warned that wasn’t set in stone.
Clinton Alderman Jeff Pistole, who attended the meeting, said he didn’t have an exact figure but that “it’s going to be costly.”
“When the animals come in, they’re going to have to be given shots, and all that stuff is expensive,” Pistole said.
The county judge pointed out there are additional costs besides just the animals.
“It costs [for] utilities, it costs [for] payroll. It costs for upkeep, maintenance and insurance and all those things that the city will incur,” James said, noting the shelter won’t accept owner surrenders.
The city previously paid the county $20,000 per year for an animal control officer. Pistole said the council removed that from the budget for this year after “seeing the handwriting on the wall.”
“We knew this was going to be a situation in June, that the people who were running it were not going to run it anymore,” Pistole said. “We pulled that money back and put that into our police department and they have been taking care of our animal control.
“As far as county animal control, most people in the county don’t want animal control. When I was on the Quorum Court, I would go around and talk to people and they said ‘we don’t want that.’ So what you need it for is, like the judge was saying, you go to somebody’s house on a domestic dispute and you’ve got to arrest everybody on the premises and there’s dogs or cats that have to go somewhere. That’s one instance where you might need the animal shelter. Another one is if you’ve got a vicious dog trying to bite somebody or whatnot.”
Pistole said there’s a higher demand for an animal shelter within the city limits.
“In city limits, people don’t like it when there are stray dogs going through their yards. They have females in heat and dogs hanging around. It’s a problem for the city of Clinton and we recognize that we need it [animal shelter] more than the county does, so we’re willing to try to take this problem on,” he said.
Tatum said that most of the time in the county, pets at a home are not taken to a shelter. Family or friends usually take care of them. Most of the time the county would bring in a pet if they are in a vehicle when an arrest or crash happens, he said.
Justice of the Peace Sarah Brown praised the city for taking on the challenge.
“I’m thankful for the city for taking that on. I know it’s been weighing on a lot of people’s hearts,” she said.
