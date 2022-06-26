Saturday, the Alread Independence Day Celebration begins with the HorseShoe Tournament sign-up at 3 p.m. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m. EHC and ACRDC will offer drinks and desserts. Food vendor available 5-8 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark. Everyone is welcome. Bring a chair or blanket. And I would suggest protective eyewear in case you find yourself downwind in the rain of debris.
Monday the earth is at its furthest point from the sun for the year, about 222,000 more miles than average.
Wednesday, the first quarter moon is official at 9:14 p.m.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
I had four-tenths of an inch of rain in my gauge last Thursday, the first in three weeks. Some say we need more in the next two weeks to get a good second cutting of hay.
Dennis Berry said the first cutting was close to average although productivity may have been affected by a cooler spring than usual and the fact that some farmers cut back on fertilizer applications due to higher prices. Depending on heat and precipitation, he went on to say, this could be a tough year for farmers.
If you have information about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.