The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck on Friday, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
A well produced video has been made of the RallyX auto race course in Crabtree. Now you can see what it is all about. The link to the RallyX YouTube video can be found at ARSCCA.org online or on their Facebook page. The first of eight RallyX events this season happens Saturday.
Sunday, the Full Worm Moon is official at 1:48 p.m. Also called Crow, Sap and Lenten Full Moon, this is the first of four supermoons this year, when the moon is a bit closer than usual, so bigger and brighter. And, because this is the first full moon after the spring equinox, it is also called the Paschal Full Moon and determines the date of Easter.
Beginning Tuesday and continuing through April 10, the Zodiacal Lights will be visible for thirty minutes after dusk in the west. A totally light pollution free area is needed to see this.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For info call Tammy, 253-5071.
Applications for Alread Scholarships for graduating seniors are due April 1.
The forsythia are blooming, which garden folklore says means it’s safe to plant peas, onion sets and lettuce now.
The White Family Holiday Display, on the Crabtree Corner, never ceases to delight the kid in me. And my adult is pleased with the creative repurposing of used tires as giant Easter bunnies.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
