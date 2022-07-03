Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same place that day at 9 a.m. ACCDA holds its monthly meeting.
Wednesday the full moon is official at 1:37 p.m. June’s is often called the Full Buck Moon, due to male deer starting antler growth. It’s will also be the biggest and brightest supermoon of four this year, being closer than usual to our planet.
Last Friday saw four tenths of an inch of rain in my gauge. A neighbor towards Alread reported three fourths of an inch, but a Dennard neighbor saw only sprinkles.
Virgil Lemings says he’s almost out of water for his cattle in two locations. With 100 degree days forecast and few chances for rain, this could be a disaster in the making for many farmers.
The early blackberries are sweet but the lack of rain is stunting later berries, many drying out.
The Annual Alread Independence Day Celebration was well attended with estimates of more than a thousand people on site at fireworks time, with hundreds more in nearby locations. An organizer said they were very happy with how well the event went.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
