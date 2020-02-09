Thursday, they’re quilting at the EHC building in Rupert, 9 to 11 a.m. The monthly meeting is the same day and place at 1:30 p.m.
Friday is Valentines Day and also Library Lovers Day. Did you know the largest library in the world is the Library of Congress in Washington D.C., with over 16 million books?
Saturday, the last quarter moon is official at 4:17 p.m.m.
Since we no longer have polling locations out this way, early voting becomes more important. This option begins Monday for the Preferential Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election and School Election, at the VBC Election Commission, 1414 Hwy 65S, Clinton.
Tuesday, Mars pairs with the waning crescent moon before first light. Look to the southeast.
Two scholarships for college bound Alread students are available. See a member of EHC and ACRDC for more info.
In spite of the recent return to cooler weather, I spotted one branch on a forsythia in full bloom last week. The rest of the bush and nearby bushes had no blooms. Strange.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
