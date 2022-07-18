On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
On Monday, 5-Day Meal Kits for kids are available at the Alread Cafeteria, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The Perseid meteor shower has begun and continues to Aug. 24. Peak nights compete with the full moon in August. Since the new moon is official next Thursday, some suggest better viewing will be then and the next few nights afterwards. This is one of the best of the year, with up to 100 per hour.
Visited with Russell Johnson last week and received a tour of his garden. More about that next week in the “12 Months of Gardening” column.
Had my first copperhead encounter at night last week. It very quickly got out of my way, which is unusual, so I wondered if it was the one I stepped on last year.
Lawns and pastures are turning brown, gardens are struggling and grapevine leaves are turning yellow and dropping. The rain gauge here has only seen about nine tenths of an inch total in near eight weeks. So when it rained a tenth of an inch last Saturday night I just had to go out in it and dance. The cold drops on my skin were exhilarating. Maybe more coming?
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.