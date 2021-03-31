The Volunteer Fire Department meets Thursday, 7 p.m. For info call Tammy at 253-5071.
Sunday, the third quarter moon is official at 5:02 a.m.
Monday, ACRDC meets virtually at 4 p.m. To attend call 745-5278 or email burtie@artelco.com for confirmation and Zoom invitation.
Wednesday morning, before dawn, the moon pairs with Jupiter in the southeastern sky.
Next Thursday, EHC meets, 1:30 p.m., in the Alread Fun Park. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Next Thursday night is good for seeing Earthshine, also called DaVinci glow, when the unlit portion of the moon becomes visible due to the reflection of sunlight off the earth.
I’ve noticed the buds swelling on my huckleberries and new leaves of dandelions poking up in the yard. Now is the best time to harvest young dandelion greens before they get bitter. Best raw in salads, they provide high amounts of vitamins A, C and K and moderate calcium, potassium and manganese, in addition to a diverse group of phytonutrients and lutein.
The flowers and roots are edible also. Gardening folklore says wait until dandelions bloom before planting potatoes. That should be soon or happening now.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
