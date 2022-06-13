Crabtree news

On Thursdays, EHC offers “Quilting Opportunities” to beginners and experts at their Rupert facility. Call Shelia for details, 501-745-2304.
On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Saturday, pre-dawn, the moon joins the line of 5 planets in the east, each morning, until the 28th. Descending from right to left is Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury. A clear view to the horizon is needed to see them all.
Monday, the third quarter moon is official at 10:11 p.m.
Tuesday is the June solstice when we experience the year’s maximum sunlight day.
Neighbors report the beginnings of the the cucumber harvest and I have now picked my first zucchini.
Pam Reynolds shared some of her early blueberries with me. She expects the best part of the field to be ripening within a week. Watch for her sign.
The Steve Jackson auction last Saturday saw more people gathered in Crabtree than since before the pandemic. Many were in festive spirits. I first met Steve years ago when he showed up at my place driving a horse-drawn wagon. I admired him for how long he kept that going.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.