As of this writing, the two week forecast shows no rain and temperatures creeping back to 100 by next week. Please be careful.
Thursday, EHC meets, 1:30 p.m., at the FUN Park, if weather is tolerable. For details call 501-745-5278.
Friday evening, Saturn pairs with the moon in the east-southeast.
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., the “Picnic Favorites Supper” will be held at the EHC facility in Rupert. Rumor has it there will be homemade ice cream. Bingo follows from 6 to 8 p.m. The address is 21410 AR-16. All are welcome.
Monday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 5-Day Meal Kit pickup is scheduled at the Alread Cafeteria. All kids are eligible.
Monday, just before midnight, Jupiter pairs with the moon, low in the east.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
Most 2021 hunting licenses have expired. Your 2022 license can be purchased online from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
It was with regret I heard Cecil Witt died of burns received in a gasoline accident.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.