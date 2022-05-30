On Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071. Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, it’s Crabtree Cemetery Decoration Day. An open forum business meeting will be held there also, followed by a gathering for lunch at Western Sizzlin.
On Monday at 4 p.m., ACRDC meets at the Alread FUN Park, weather permitting. If not, meeting will be held at the EHC facility in Rupert. For more info call 501-745-5278.
On Tuesday, the first quarter moon is official at 9:48 a.m.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m. in the FUN Park. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and wear a mask. Neighbors are telling me that the recent cool down qualifies as a “blackberry winter.”
It was 50 degrees on my front porch one morning but that’s hardly what I would call winter weather. In any case, it’s close to a sure thing we won’t see those temperatures again until fall. I’ve been getting word of incredible tick populations. Just before the cool down, I worked outside all day, without bug repellent, and had removed 80 plus ticks by the end of shower time. Considering all the diseases they can carry, I’ve decided taking the time to put on repellent is worth the effort.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
