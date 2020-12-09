Thursday, EHC meets in the Alread FUN Park at 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Saturday, in the southeastern predawn sky, the delicate sliver of the old crescent moon will pair with bright Venus. For several hours after sunrise, sharp eyes can still see Venus to the left of the moon.
Muzzleloaders take to fields and forest Saturday through Monday for their last chance for deer this season. Check the Regs for details.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 – 10 a.m., at the Alread cafeteria. Also there at 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its board meeting, followed by the Inter-organizational meeting at 10 a.m.
Volunteers gather at the FUN Park, Saturday, 1 p.m., to setup Christmas decorations and lights. The Alread community party, originally scheduled for later, has been cancelled.
Sunday after dusk until before dawn Monday, the Geminid meteor shower will be at its best. It is often bright and intensely colored. At 2 a.m., as we pass through the densest portion of an asteroid’s debris field, up to 120 per hour are possible.
Monday the new moon is official at 10:16 a.m.
Next Wednesday, the bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
Marjorie Koone, of Rex Road, called to talk. She said about 100 people attended the Bob Gaut memorial service at the Alread gym.
She also said the EHC building in Rupert has had its problems fixed. EHC is still in discussion about when activities will start again there.
And finally, she mentioned her leg injury is getting better. That was good news as Marj is normally a dedicated walker.
The White family’s annual Christmas display, on the Crabtree corner, has begun to go up. It was already quite a sight when I stopped to marvel this past weekend, but it looked like more was yet to come. It’s one of their ways of giving back to the community. We salute you and give thanks.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
