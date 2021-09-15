Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m.
Friday night, the moon and Jupiter pair, with their closest being around midnight.
Saturday’s Poker Run in Alread has been postponed.
Monday, the Full Harvest Moon is official at 6:54 p.m. In other times and places it has also been called Corn, Barley and Falling Leaves Moon.
Wednesday is the autumnal equinox when the length of day and night will be roughly equal. On that day the sun will rise due east and set due west.
September 25, ACRDC’s Annual Concert has been postponed.
Last week I disturbed a nest of yellow jackets. Remembering what I learned after the first attack years ago, I did not swat any of the the biting/stinging critters until I had quickly moved off a distance. When swatted they release a pheromone that tells their buddies to “come help.” And they don’t follow long when you move away from their nest. As a result I probably didn’t get stung much more than a couple dozen times.
I had the privilege of seeing a great horned owl sitting by the side of the road in Crabtree last week. Hoping to get a photo and to see why he had a black tail, I pulled over. That made him nervous and he took off. Turned out the black tail wasn’t his but rather belonged to the prey he had been standing on, a skunk! What a sight!
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.