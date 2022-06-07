Crabtree news

On Thursday, EHC meets at the FUN Park at 1:30 p.m., or by Zoom, depending on weather. For details call 501-745-5278.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8-10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same place, 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its monthly meeting. And at 10 a.m., the Inter-Organizational meeting will be held outdoors, if weather permits. Bring a chair.
Tuesday’s full moon is official at 6:51 a.m. The June full moon is often called Strawberry Moon in America and Rose Moon in Europe. Also this is the first of two supermoons this year, when it is a bit closer to earth than usual, so slightly brighter and larger.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
The Alread Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks will be held Saturday, July 2, at the FUN Park. Sign up for the Horseshoe Tournament begins at 3 p.m.
The ongoing, kid pleasing, White family display on the Crabtree Corner has taken on a patriotic flavor for the upcoming July 4th festivities.
Strawberry production continues to please many neighbors. Ate my first raspberry of the season last week. And noted the blueberries were swelling and some turning purple.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
